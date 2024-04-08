🔥 De Jean-Michel à Brigitte Trogneux, mensonges à l'Elysée [PDF]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/index.html
Edité en PDF car cette page risque fort bien de disparaitre (sur ordre...) à un moment donné...
Puis sauvegardé ici, au cas où...:
https://web.archive.org/web/20240406203518/http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/index.html#rouge1
Introduction : ce n'est pas une rumeur mais un solide dossier: #brigittegate
⬇️ Vous pouvez télécharger ce dossier au format pdf (inclus Post-Scriptum jusqu'au 27 mars 2024)
http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/brigitte2.pdf
Ici:
https://odysee.com/@LugNassad:8/brigitte2:4
ou ici, au cas où...:
https://web.archive.org/web/20240406203518/http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/brigitte2.pdf