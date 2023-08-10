DTR S6: Designation Moon Hoax (In Color)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Each year since 1969 brings in a celebration of an event that never really occurred. As time passes, the masses are waking up to the deception that was always a part of these organizations. As scientists wanted to brag about accomplishments they couldn't achieve, they traded their souls with the devil to bask in that moment of false glory. In this episode, we review one such event, the Moon Landing Hoax. Enjoy.