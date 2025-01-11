Red Pill Nation Hangout #411

1. 15:07 Lauren Southern goes boss mode when forced to testify on Russian interference in Ottawa

2. 33:43 Multiple Swatter of The Quartering and others arrested

3. 52:25 Snow White Disney movie leaked online and it’s worse than you thought

4. 1:33:42 Dr Disrespect leaves YouTube for Rumble

5. 2:00:54 Trump Section

A) Trump threatens a 25% Tariff on Canada and Mexico if the border isn’t secured

B) Trump announces ban on Transgender personnel in Armed Forces effective immediately.

C) Rob Reiner in Psychiatric Ward over Trump Election win

6. 2:42:09 Elon Musk will buy Wizards of the Coast and TSR to save the game from Wokeness. Chaosium Games was also exposed for being even more woke than TSR





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/