St. Joseph the Worker - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 138 with Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Fr. Donald Calloway, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





May 2, 2024





The first day of May is the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the most important of all saints after the Blessed Virgin Mary. Father Donald Calloway, MIC, explains how St. Joseph is the model of all who labor, and an inspiration to Catholic Social Teaching which counters movements that seek to strip people of their human dignity and eliminate God from the minds and hearts of families and nations. Then hear the amazing story of the Coakley family and how, even in tragedy, St. Joseph is always there to help us.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilLphgKT71U