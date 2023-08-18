EMF test for TV's and monitors ------- Star Wars themed

This video can help to learn how to measure EMF with a radio and can make it easier to distinguish between different sources emitting EMF. It's a fun experiment to show to your friends.

instructions:

Simply tune your radio (in AM mode, not FM) until you find the pattern. If you are new to this and don't understand well, you can watch the following video and read the detailed instructions at the end of the video to learn how to use a radio:

https://www.brighteon.com/37b9b5af-399e-46d8-8c46-9ee84d3cb216

Sometimes it works best when you make this video full-screen, sometimes it works best not full screen. I recommend activating loop (right click on the video) if you test something like a plasma TV for example and plan on going outside to see how far the TV emits.

Some radio's are better than others and some can have some noise suppression, which is something you don't want.

Watching the flicker doesn't bother me (and shouldn't bother most people), but if you think you are sensitive to light flicker, place a piece of cardboard or something in front of your screen.

Even when i place a large piece of thick aluminium foil in front of my monitor i can still hear it. Also through a wall.



If it doesn't work:

A) Go closer to the screen or monitor with the radio.

B) Often you must turn the dial on your radio to receive on a different frequency before it starts working (and double check if the radio is set to AM). For a different product you could have to tune to a different frequency as well.

C) If it still doesn't work, try the same on a different TV or monitor. It doesn't always work well on every screen.

D) Try full screen and not full screen, sometimes not full screen works better for some reason.





I based the rhythm on this song:

"The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme)"

I increased the tempo a bit, because I thought this to be more practical since it's a bit easier to hear the pattern.





I use to think this could be useful to buy new equipment and test a specific screen with this video on YouTube or on a USB stick together with a radio with headphones, but nowadays I think it's much better to buy equipment by testing it with a Gigahertz ME3851a or ME3951A. See this video and the tips below it:

https://www.brighteon.com/79da6a6f-b9f6-4423-81f0-5c8cabbb78a6

