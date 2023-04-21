© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/antidepressants-and-mass-shootings-the-elephant-in-the-room/
Despite findings of increased suicide risks and homicidal ideation
linked to antidepressants, the widely used drugs have been spared from
the discussions around mass shootings. Is it time we reevaluate the
national conversation along with the real history surrounding this class
of drugs?