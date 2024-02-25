RadioFlash - EMP or Cyber Event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The past week solar flare impact to American infrastructure has been much more than just AT&T cellular service. Another Chinese weather balloon was also reported over the USA. Another lunar eclipse is on deck for April 8th that cris-crosses the path of 2017. Something is up and likely will be down.