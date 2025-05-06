BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sigint procedures and eo12333
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
0
20 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf


https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.7F3CB460-3D6B-4752-8D5A-7A879DE76A1C:7


A radome is a weatherproof enclosure, typically dome-shaped, designed to protect radar antennas from the elements while allowing them to transmit and receive signals. It's constructed from materials that minimally attenuate electromagnetic radiation. Radomes also conceal antenna equipment from view and can be used to protect antennas from physical damage.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radome


https://www.mdpi.com/2226-4310/10/11/927


An inhomogeneous radome is a radome (a protective enclosure for antennas) whose dielectric properties are not uniform throughout its structure. This variation in dielectric properties, often described by a permittivity profile variation (PPV), allows for better control over electromagnetic wave transmission and reflection, potentially leading to frequency-independent response and angular stability.

feeder satellite links

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-71061-3_5


https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-27409-1_75?fromPaywallRec=true


https://users.ece.utexas.edu/~bevans/courses/rtdsp/handouts/PAMvsQAMHandout.pdf


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quadrature_amplitude_modulation


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/sat.1333


TCP and UDP are both transmission protocols used to send data over a network, but they differ significantly in their approaches to reliability and speed. TCP is connection-oriented and reliable, ensuring ordered and error-checked data delivery, while UDP is connectionless and prioritizes speed, making it suitable for real-time applications where some data loss is acceptable

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consultative_Committee_for_Space_Data_Systems


MF-TDMA (Multi-frequency Time-Division Multiple Access) is a hybrid channel access method that combines the strengths of both Frequency-Division Multiple Access (FDMA) and TDMA. It allows for efficient traffic streaming by allocating different frequency channels to multiple connections, and within each channel, employing TDMA to divide time into slots and assign them to different users. This approach is particularly favored in satellite communication systems for its flexibility in capacity allocation and efficient resource sharing

https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/


https://www.eetasia.com/digital-twins-and-non-terrestrial-networks-applications-from-nasa-to-ukraine/


https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

