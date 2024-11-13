TCR#1097 STEVEN D KELLEY #410 NOV-7-2024. White Collar Crimes, Public Corruption El Dorado County Cal.

William Newsom’s father ( Gavin’s grandfather) mined gold in Placer County.

Excerpt:

1978, Newsom would be elevated to the 1st District court of Appeal in San Francisco. But he would never leave the county and an area that his father had first found riches in mining for gold in the first half of the 20th century. https://www.motherlodetrails.org/alerts/bill-newsom-long-time-supporter-of-mother-lode-trails-to-be-buried-in-the-historic-dutch-flat-cemetery. Judges appointed by Jerry Brown - Ballotpedia

https://ballotpedia.org/Judges_appointed_by_Jerry_Brown

Jerry Brown - Wikipedia

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Brown

Gov. Brown appoints 2 new judges to El Dorado County Superior Court | TahoeDailyTribune.com

https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/gov-brown-appoints-2-new-judges-to-el-dorado-county-superior-court/

https://apnews.com/general-news-599506cc9d7443ca9cc0def4c611c77b





William Newsome served in the Placer County superior court.

Excerpt ⬇️





Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Newsom to the Placer County Superior Court in 1975, during Brown’s first term as governor, and later put Newsom on the state Court of Appeals in 1978. He retired in 1995.

https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/fair-oaks-sacramento-ca/

The Loneliest Road in America: US Route 50 - WorldAtlas

https://www.worldatlas.com/places/the-loneliest-road-in-america-us-route-50.html

Facebook page devoted to 50 corridor( Steven mentioned this route as a route for trafficking an other nefarious activities in his last show. (11/07/24).

https://x.com/50corridor?s=21&t=DwbVNaO0gB0FtHnCYNJKPw

Excerpt 2014-The FBI has determined that three of the nation’s thirteen high intensity child prostitution areas are located in California: the San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego metropolitan areas. Sacramento is one of several hubs in California for trafficking, due in part to its central location between Stockton, the Bay Area, and Reno. US Highway 50 and State Highways 49, 88, and 193 traverse the County of El Dorado, linking the regional hubs and linking the County to this growing regional crisis.





https://www.southtahoenow.com/story/04/19/2014/human-trafficking-el-dorado-county-rise-presentation-county-supervisors-meeting-tue





A network of tunnels and underground militarized bunker facilities. ● Former CIA/NSA Contractor Whistle Blower Steven D. Kelley Informs us The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, is a National Security Agency (NSA) Base. The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases. These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds. ● Other functions The Getty serves: • A hub of child trafficking • Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood • Missing people used as slave workers • Adrenochrome harvesting • Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"... ● Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission Join this fight: Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] http://stevendkelley.com http://stevendkelley2024.com For the purposes of: • Taking control of and gaining access to, with full disclosure of the underground facilities, all assets of Getty and all assets of any others connected to Getty • Freeing the enslaved victims • Arresting all conspirators with mandatory lifelong containment, no breeding of offspring for future generations and all of their assets forfeited immediately • Quickly bring about the release of Tesla Free Energy and 100+ years of alien technology, stolen and hidden underground from us • Seizing all of their wealth, old reserves and treasures, that were stolen from us throughout the centuries • Claiming all that our tax dollars built

