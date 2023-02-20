6.4 QUAKE ROCKS TURKEY& SYRIA*WW3 TO DISTRACT AS WORLD AWAKENING TO UNTHINKABLE*BIDEN IN UKRAINE*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/foxnewspolitics/status/1627692358346199043
https://twitter.com/gregkellyusa/status/1627705210406674433
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1627745366253703192
https://twitter.com/joe_somebody_1/status/1624742570289950720
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1627032856441544707
https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1627288561593769986
https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1627758900886880257
https://twitter.com/thenikhilmattoo/status/1627730689218199552
https://www.spaceweather.com/
https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1627748683864485889
https://twitter.com/InfoMigrants/status/1627692804003725312
https://twitter.com/LastQuake/status/1627720902166052870
https://twitter.com/Breaking_4_News/status/1627756394555273216
https://watchers.news/2023/02/20/m6-4-aftershock-hit-the-turkey-syria-border-region/
https://twitter.com/Breaking_4_News/status/1627724960461357085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/Breaking_4_News/status/1627719970816655361
https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1627734339604684801
https://twitter.com/Charles_Lister/status/1627724984905760796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defender_of_the_Fatherland_Day
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/events-leading-up-russias-invasion-ukraine-2022-02-28/
https://astrostyle.com/american-revolution-astrology/
https://images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com/f/c2fcf50b-4d23-449e-9f2c-043995444126/d9w6en3-84b29a2e-5c9c-4b92-af1a-d76ba808e73c.jpg?token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1cm46YXBwOjdlMGQxODg5ODIyNjQzNzNhNWYwZDQxNWVhMGQyNmUwIiwic3ViIjoidXJuOmFwcDo3ZTBkMTg4OTgyMjY0MzczYTVmMGQ0MTVlYTBkMjZlMCIsImF1ZCI6WyJ1cm46c2VydmljZTpmaWxlLmRvd25sb2FkIl0sIm9iaiI6W1t7InBhdGgiOiIvZi9jMmZjZjUwYi00ZDIzLTQ0OWUtOWYyYy0wNDM5OTU0NDQxMjYvZDl3NmVuMy04NGIyOWEyZS01YzljLTRiOTItYWYxYS1kNzZiYTgwOGU3M2MuanBnIn1dXX0.I3AOUm7Ql8odizQFsWCd-4_BfR5h1Cn5YUof_2z14S0
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1627304885992431616
https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1627736434760204289
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Colossians%203:22&version=NIV
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1627648236998500354