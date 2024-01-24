Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Topic of the Week 1/23/24: McDonald's Raises Prices Sky High
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
9 Subscribers
71 views
Published a month ago

Why is a multi billion dollar corporation that has been raking in the profits for over 30 years now suddenly deciding it needs to make its products unaffordable for the average working fast food customer? Is it just more American corporate greed? Is it just yet another case of a large company behaving badly?

Keywords
corporationsfinancialprofitsinflationmcdonaldsgreedcorporate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket