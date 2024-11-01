Edward Dowd LIVE & Unleashed! The Former Blackrock Executive Warns Of Post Election Financial Chaos & The Impact On Regular Americans!

The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy





Everyone is talking about Trump the garbage man and Trump the burger flipper today.





It’s a likable version of Trump with a populist message woven throughout but it’s also kind of sad. Whether he realizes it or not, Trump is mirroring a tough economic reality today for many Americans who are working two or more jobs JUST to survive and put food on the table for the family.





It’s kind of a funny story but also quite unsettling because the way things are going economically - we will ALL have to have two, maybe three jobs to survive in the coming financial reality.





It’s getting WORSE not better and everyone can see it.

Economic winter is coming.

But you DON’T have to be a victim.





Knowledge is powers and there is NO better person to learn from than than money expert, Edward Dowd. Not only is he brilliant, he is also honest and courageous which his fierce advocacy and truth-telling clearly displayed during the dark days of COVID lockdowns.





Ed has worked on Wall Street most of his career, spanning both credit markets and equity markets. Most notably, he worked at Blackrock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion Growth equity portfolio for ten years.





WATCH HERE ———>





Shannon’s Top Headlines - Wednesday, October 30





Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo referred for criminal prosecution:

https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/2024.10.30-SSCP-Referral-of-Andrew-M.-Cuomo.pdf





RFK launches Big Pharma Petition Right After NY Activists Publish Open Letter to Trump https://teachersforchoice.substack.com/p/rfk-launches-big-pharma-petition





Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth apologises for COVID vaccine mandates in Australia! https://x.com/TheMilkBarTV/status/1851850486590439428





WATCH - Trump transition chief Howard Lutnick says RFK Jr will address vaccines in leadership position: https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1851960889986937244





SJ Show Notes





Ed is the founder of Phinance Technologies and author of Cause Unknown:

The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 & 2022. Get your copy today at





Follow Ed Dowd on Twitter: @DowdEdward





Find out more about his advocacy HERE:

https://www.humanityprojects.info





Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote





