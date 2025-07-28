© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyiv Independent Admits the Obvious: Anti-Corruption Cases Will Stall
Even if Zelensky walks back his controversial crackdown law, the damage is already done. According to the Kyiv Independent, there will inevitably be a "transition period" during which key anti-corruption investigations will be suspended and unable to resume.