With Cardio Miracle, Elon doesn’t have to decalcify my brain!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: What is a solution or two that everybody needs to know about their chief?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I think everybody needs the Living mineral Water, which is Cardio Miracle. You can do it in deuterium-depleted water, but I don't have any of that on the site. Cardio Miracle really is the living water to get us so that our brains work really good. Elon doesn't have to decalcify my brain.


Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5i3b79-dr.-judy-mikovits-breaking-down-elon-musks-statements-on.html


My store with bundles: shop.therealdrjudy.com


Cardio Miracle for everyone: drjudy.cardiomiracle.com


Practitioners become Ambassador and get compensated: https://drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com/healthcare_login.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthnaturalsolutioncardiomikovits
