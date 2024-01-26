Create New Account
Combat Correspondent Michael Yon Warns Of Texas Border False Flag
Prevent Global Genocide
(Jan 26, 2024) Michael Yon joins Alex Jones live via Skype and issues an emergency warning to those American and Texan patriots who wish to actively help protect the southern border.


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/


Michael Yon: https://michaelyon.com/


Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=65b3fc074b8bcd1b76399db4

current eventscivil waramericapatriotswarsouthern borderwarninggreg abbottinvasionfederal governmenttrapwefmichael yonj6texas false flag

