© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hn0y4e782
0520 Nicole on Warroom with Steve Bannon
郭文贵先生提醒过我们，揭露海航不是一个真正的公司，它实际是王岐山用于洗钱和收买美国官员的，因为这个原因，发生了美国之音的419断播门
Miles Guo warned and exposed that the HNA is not a real company. Wang Qishan used it to launder money and influence peddling to buy American officials; because of this reason, the Voice of America cut off the live broadcast of Miles on April 19th.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@RealAmVoice @WarRoom @SteveBannon @NFSCSpeaks
@mosenglish @moschinese