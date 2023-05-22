BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo warned and exposed that the HNA is not a real company. Wang Qishan used it to launder money and influence peddling to buy American officials
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
46 views • 05/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hn0y4e782

0520 Nicole on Warroom with Steve Bannon

郭文贵先生提醒过我们，揭露海航不是一个真正的公司，它实际是王岐山用于洗钱和收买美国官员的，因为这个原因，发生了美国之音的419断播门

Miles Guo warned and exposed that the HNA is not a real company. Wang Qishan used it to launder money and influence peddling to buy American officials; because of this reason, the Voice of America cut off the live broadcast of Miles on April 19th.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#nfsc #takedowntheccp

@RealAmVoice @WarRoom @SteveBannon @NFSCSpeaks

@mosenglish @moschinese



