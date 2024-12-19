BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

J6 was a repeat of how Franco America was conquered, and Canada was born. Same Jew bank. Same weak, selfish, ''winners''.
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 6 months ago

After the American independence sent English loyalist north, up into Franco America colonial territory, the English for the first time outnumbered the French.  A battle began between the French and English.  After the military defeats of the French, the English ''Winners'' first move was to consolidate the debts of both Colonies.  The English, at the time, around 1850, were 1.2 million dollars in debt.  The French were 80 thousand dollars in debt.  The English then sent in the media to run psychological control over the territories, and demanded to be compensated for the earlier battles between the colonies.  The French demanded to also be compensated for the loses incurred in those battles.  The English refused, stating the right to deny the french military reparations, as it would be, a payment for insurrection.  The hypocritical projection, and violent domineering, of the English to the French, became known as the country which is called Canada.

Keywords
habefcipdmjkln o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy