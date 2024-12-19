J6 was a repeat of how Franco America was conquered, and Canada was born. Same Jew bank. Same weak, selfish, ''winners''.

After the American independence sent English loyalist north, up into Franco America colonial territory, the English for the first time outnumbered the French. A battle began between the French and English. After the military defeats of the French, the English ''Winners'' first move was to consolidate the debts of both Colonies. The English, at the time, around 1850, were 1.2 million dollars in debt. The French were 80 thousand dollars in debt. The English then sent in the media to run psychological control over the territories, and demanded to be compensated for the earlier battles between the colonies. The French demanded to also be compensated for the loses incurred in those battles. The English refused, stating the right to deny the french military reparations, as it would be, a payment for insurrection. The hypocritical projection, and violent domineering, of the English to the French, became known as the country which is called Canada.