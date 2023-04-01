BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pandemic Police State [Documentary] | The Rise Of Authoritarianism In The UK
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
12 views • 04/01/2023

MIRRORED from Big Brother Watch

Premiered Mar 23, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_uaPmzeZvo 

The coronavirus pandemic led to the most draconian emergency powers in the UK’s history. We’ve been fighting extraordinary new police powers, Big Tech censorship online, digital Covid IDs, the quashing of protest rights and more...


The erosion of democracy and loss of freedoms has been unprecedented and Big Brother Watch has been pushing back at every step of the way. This is the inside story of the UK’s pandemic police state.

Directed & Edited by Erlend Evans [Big Brother Watch Digital Communications Manager]

Keywords
liesukcontrolnew world orderdepopulationcovid 19pandemic police statethe rise of authoritarianism
