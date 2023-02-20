You're Watching a Movie The Systematic Destruction of The Old Guard! The Swamp is Being Drained!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Patriot News
Feb 19, 2023
Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇
https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html
Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!
Do you have enough food to get you through a crisis?
PREPARE TODAY! Click Here --> http://www.preparewithcpn.com <-- to SAVE $227 from Christian Patriot News!
Prepare With Christian News is part of the nation's #1 Emergency Food Company!
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:
https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
Previous Updates:
To Be Blunt... Game Over! Worldwide Televised Executions! No Escape! No Mercy! Prepare For The Storm!
https://rumble.com/v29oir4-to-be-blunt-game-over-worldwide-televised-executions-no-escape-no-mercy-pre.html
Feb. 15 [F-15] National Emergency? Watch The Water! The Quadrillion Dollar Illuminati Mega Corp. at 55 Water Street
https://rumble.com/v29df4m-feb.-15-f-15-national-emergency-watch-the-water-quadrillion-dollar-mega-cor.html
Trump: My Fellow Americans, The Storm is Upon Us! Military [Arrests] Tribunals! No Mercy! Pain.
https://rumble.com/v298xra-trump-my-fellow-americans-the-storm-is-upon-us-military-arrests-tribunals-n.html
The First Arrest Will Shock The World! The End is Near! There is No Step [5] Thank You For Playing!
https://rumble.com/v28rvdi-the-first-arrest-will-shock-the-world-the-end-is-near-there-is-no-step-5-th.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a34w8-youre-watching-a-movie-the-systematic-destruction-of-the-old-guard-the-swam.html