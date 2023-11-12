JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #9 ,Romans 3:24-26; 4:4-5; 4:24-25; Acts 13:29-30,39 , 20231111

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #9

Romans 3:24-26; 4:4-5; 4:24-25; 1 Corinthians 1:30, Acts 13:29-30,39

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231111

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

By GOD’s wonderful Grace and Mercy, we want to continue with the lesson that we have been on; which is Justification by Faith through what Christ has done for us – just as if you have not sinned; just as if I have not sinned. This is GOD’s work of redemption to you and me; and to the whole world. But when we talk about the whole world, people have to surrender, they have to believe, they have to accept believe, surrender, accept need to understand that we have to first surrender our lives to GOD.

24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 whom GOD hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of GOD; 26 to declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus. Amen! (Romans 3:24-26)

4 Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt. 5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness. Amen! (Romans 4:4-5)

30 But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption:. Amen! (1 Corinthians 1:30)

29 And when they had fulfilled all that was written of him, they took him down from the tree, and laid him in a sepulcher.

30 But God raised him from the dead,

39 and by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses. Amen! (Acts 13:29-30,39)

24 But for us (that is, all Christians) also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on Him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead;

25 Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our JUSTIFICATION or NOT GUILTY OF SIN. Amen! (Romans 4:24-25)



