Doomed Kiev Dreams About A Deal

The Kiev regime can no longer change the situation on the front. The recent attempt to counterattack in the Kursk region revealed that the Russian army has large well-prepared forces to repel large-scaled attacks. Moreover, it is not a big deal for the Russians to destroy the Ukrainian grouping by cutting it off from the border, forcing it into a cauldron and forcing the Ukrainians to surrender. The Russian army continues attacks in all directions without an active advance to grind down the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky has said that Kiev intends to exchange part of the captured Russian areas for some lost Ukrainian territories during the negotiations. However, the Kremlin refuses to sit down at the negotiating table until the Kursk Region is liberated.

The strategic problem of the Kiev regime is that losing strategic reserves thrown into the Kursk grinder, the Ukrainian army retreats faster and faster in the Donbass. After the invasion of the Kursk Region there was an immediate increase of the pace of Russian offensive in the Donetsk and Kharkiv directions.

As a result of the recent offensive operations, the Russian army straightened the wide front from Velikaya Novoselka to Pokrovsk. The most active battlefield remains the area of Konstantinopol, where the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance west of Kurakhovo has been destroyed in the last three weeks. When the Russian troops complete the mop up operations there, there will be a joint straight front line with a length of about 70 km. Leveling the front line will allow Russians to take a deep breath, make up for losses, secure their footholds on new frontiers and prepare for further offensives in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Destroying the Ukrainian army on the frontlines, Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian rear infrastructure with daily massive strikes. The night of February 12th was marked by one of the most massive attacks by Russian missiles supported by kamikaze drones. Numerous strikes destroyed targets across the country. Kiev and its outskirts were pounded by ballistic missiles. Locals counted dozens of large explosions in the capital.

Kiev has no more military or diplomatic levers of pressure on Moscow and increases the intensity of terrorist attacks. Since the beginning of 2025, in one month, 23 terrorist attacks have been prevented in different Russian regions. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service warns that Ukrainian security services, supported by Western services, were planning a number of high-profile provocations, including false flag attacks on foreign vessels in the Baltic Sea.

Unable to resist in a fair battle, the terrorist Kiev regime nurtured by its Western patrons will never stop its provocations even after the war is officially lost. That is why the main goal of the Russian Special Military Operation is its destruction.

