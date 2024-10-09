Floridians resorting to private contractors over FEMA ahead of Hurricane Milton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi warns coastal residents to get out of Hurricane Milton's path as the storm closes in on the Sunshine State's west coast.
Follow
TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.