Episode #56 - Ancient Hidden History: The Untold Mesopotamian Creation Story w/ Outside Minds

In this episode I was a first time guest on the Outside Minds Podcast hosted by Steelo Free and Dot420 and we talked about our ancient hidden history; the untold Mesopotamian creation story and we also delved into how modern day Christianity was created and we talked about religion in general.





A lot of people don’t know that modern day Christianity was created in 325 AD under Roman emperor Constantine with the canonisation of the Bible but what most don’t know is that he converted to Christianity because of the politics of that day which threatened the Roman empire and as such many pagan Roman customs were incorporated into Christianity which is why modern day Christianity has pagan roots and is a pagan religion.





We also talked about nutrition, exercise and fitness and why it is so important to get into shape right now in order to push back against the mental, physical and spiritual attacks that we are under from our overlords.





The food that we eat today is rubbish for the most part so I shared some of the things that I teach my clients to help them improve their nutrition which helps improve their mindset and having a better spiritual connection with Source. The truth is that we are a Mind Body Spirit complex so I go into a little detail on how they are all linked and why we need to take care of all 3 parts of ourselves.





