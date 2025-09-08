RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan was diagnosed with a serious illness & will undergo surgery on Monday🙏

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan announced that she has been diagnosed with a serious illness and will undergo surgery on Monday.

“This week I was diagnosed with a terrible, severe disease. Tomorrow I have an operation right here, under this medal… I felt it was my duty to come on air today and tell the truth myself, because it’s always better to speak the truth than to let the audience feed on rumors,” Simonyan said.

Prayers...🙏