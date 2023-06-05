And We Know 5.6.2023 CPAC Hungary MSG, Fall of the CROWN, EPSTEIN, TUCKER, Title 42 PRAY!

LT of And We Know





May 6, 2023





From Hungary to the Border, to Hunter to Tucker to Epstein, Climate change, the KING coronation, destroying our children and more… you would think they had a handle on how INFO we can all handle. It is mind numbing at times… but we will get through it and remember, this is all exposure to the LIES so we can get to the TRUTH. Let’s Go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Fight trafficking - Go SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023 SARASOTA, FLORIDA. 4PM TO 8PM OR SUNSET

https://skippydeedoodah.com/





Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





Tucker Carlson: “There are members of Congress who are controlled by the Intel Agencies” https://t.me/VigilantFox/9266





John Solomon will be breaking yet another story on Monday about the Biden Crime Family. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13085





Peter Navarro puts the heat on Anthony (the killer) Fauci. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/47609





President Trump CPAC Hungary- We are now engaged in a historic battle with the Marxist Globalists and communists all over the world https://t.me/realKarliBonne/168642





Sen. John Kennedy: "If electric cars are so swell, how come the government has to pay people to drive them?" https://t.me/chiefnerd/7419





Chemtrail https://t.me/RatchetTruth/63793





This girl’s voice is permanently changed to male. She regrets transgender hormones and mastectomy of normal breasts. To prevent more societal damage and personal tragedy, transgender clinics must be shut down. https://t.me/c/1716023008/175196

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mdnsy-5.6.23-cpac-hungary-msg-fall-of-the-crown-epstein-tucker-title-42-pray.html



