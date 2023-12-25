Hans Trooper dancin his ass good

Hans Trooper dances so good so hot.

This is a Culture and Life video.

Notice to the losers in Quebec or anywhere else, who write hateful comments or any other comments, in the comments section of my videos, I DO NOT READ ANY COMMENTS ANYMORE, FROM ANYONE, I DO NOT READ YOUR COMMENTS, YOU ARE IGNORED, AND GET LOST.



Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper



Tous droits réservés Hans Trooper 2010 ©.