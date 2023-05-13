BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Media Blackout as Bank Records Show Biden Family Received $10M From China, Foreign Interests
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
128 views • 05/13/2023

EPOCH TV |  Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Media Blackout as Bank Records Show Biden Family Received $10M From China, Foreign Interests


After over 100 days of investigation, the House Oversight Committee drops a bombshell report on how Joe Biden's family received over $10 million from foreign entities and used shell companies to hide it. Hard evidence, but complete media blackout?


The #HouseOversightCommittee revealed that the #Biden family had received over $10 million from foreign entities and that they used shell companies to obfuscate the money. Despite all the hard evidence, there’s little media attention on the situation.


It's concerning to see how the supposed "free press" in America seems to be running cover for the administration. The latest bombshell report on Joe Biden's family's financial dealings is based on hard evidence, yet no major news outlet is covering it.


Watch the full episode: https://ept.ms/10MCashFM

treasonfacts matterbiden crime familyroman balmakovepoch tvinfluence peddling scheme
