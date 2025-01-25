Demolished House in Burqin Two Men Killed Inside

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces surrounded a house in Burqin last night belonging to the Masad family, demolished the house with bulldozers, bombed the house, killed two young men inside, and arrested another young man, during the ongoing military operation in Jenin camp.a
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 23/01/2025
