One Family, the Song & with ASL (American Sign Language)

Set to a background of vibrant fall scenery in the Smoky Mountains of East TN, the song, “One Family,” brings a message of Unity via the Spirit of God, a remembrance much needed today as we face some of our greatest personal, community, and national challenges. The American Sign Language, beautifully shared by Darla Byerly, will touch your heart deeply. May this video bring you and yours a moment of joy along with a deeper connection to the Mercy and Grace of God to cover you and carry you through these times.

Credits & Artist Info:

THE SONG: “One Family” is composed & sung by Ann M. Wolf © 2017 - BMI - All rights reserved. The song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins

ASL: Special thanks to my sister-in-law, Darla Byerly for sharing the words in American Sign Language (ASL).

VIDEO FOOTAGE: This video was filmed by Ann M. Wolf at her cabin home in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to husband Charles Byerly & friend Leo Gawroniak for their support.

ARTIST INFO: For Ann M. Wolf Media & Artist info: https://annmwolf.info/

"Endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace." Ephesians 4:3 KJV