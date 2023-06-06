Interview With 15 Year Financial Professional, Author & Ironman Athlete - Bryan Kuderna (QC #11)

In this - the 11th Episode of The QuotersCast - Renee (your host and licensed agent) talks to Bryan Kuderna, who is a 15 year financial professional, author and Ironman athlete.





Hear what Bryan has to say about our connection to China and how this instructs his dealings with clients. Bryan is big on examining the Macro world to discover and consider more about our Micro world.





I found Bryan's viewpoint to be insightful and valuable. I suspect you will too.





Find Bryan at the internet spaces below....





Bryan's business site: https://kudernafinancial.com





Bryan's personal site: https://bryankuderna.com





Bryan's book "What Do I Do With My Money?" on Amazon:





https://www.amazon.com/What-Should-Do-My-Money/dp/1264857934





