Interview With 15 Year Financial Professional, Author & Ironman Athlete - Bryan Kuderna (QC #11)
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
13 views • 06/06/2023

In this - the 11th Episode of The QuotersCast - Renee (your host and licensed agent) talks to Bryan Kuderna, who is a 15 year financial professional, author and Ironman athlete.


Hear what Bryan has to say about our connection to China and how this instructs his dealings with clients. Bryan is big on examining the Macro world to discover and consider more about our Micro world.


I found Bryan's viewpoint to be insightful and valuable. I suspect you will too.


Find Bryan at the internet spaces below....


Bryan's business site: https://kudernafinancial.com


Bryan's personal site: https://bryankuderna.com


Bryan's book "What Do I Do With My Money?" on Amazon:


https://www.amazon.com/What-Should-Do-My-Money/dp/1264857934


Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.


https://wikiquoters.podbean.com - The QuotersCast - "Insights From Quotable People"


Visit: https://thewritersnexus.com - "I wish you much imagination"


Contact: [email protected]



Keywords
alternative bankingbecome your own bankbe your own bankerbryan kudernakuderna financialthe china connectioninsurance and taxeshow to pay less taxinfinity banking
