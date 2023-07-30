BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Basketball Feat. Devon Allen (2024 PG/SG)
38 views • 07/30/2023

Presented on US Sports Net By Coachtube!

Featured course:
Villanova Defense
by New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association (NJBCA)
https://bit.ly/3OCRV41

On today's show we showcase an outstanding PG/SG out of Wade Hampton HS with a solid game that could be an anchor to your program.
The we get some detailed defensive coaching tips from former Villanova head coach Jay Wright. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Basketball Recruiting Video - Devon Allen (2024 PG/SG)
Recruiting Highlight Videos by CSM
https://www.youtube.com/@recruiting-highlight-videos

How To Attack Small & Retreat Big Like Villanova Basketball - Jay Wright
CoachTube
https://bit.ly/3OCRV41

The Coolest Sports. The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
texascoachbasketballprospectussportsnetworkussportsradiovillanovajay wright
