© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Shellenberger:
Cancel Culture Is a Movement Led by the Educated Elite
Cancel culture is a movement led by the educated elite — not factory workers or grocery baggers demanding censorship; it's PhDs, media professionals, and academics.
Full Post:
https://twitter.com/UngaTheGreat/status/1689032370681221120