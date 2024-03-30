Quo Vadis





Apr 1, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 30, 2024





Here follows Our Lady's message to Pedro for March 30, 2024:





Dear children, you are not alone.





Heaven has come to your encounter.





In Jesus, My beloved Son, your Saviour, ye can reach the happy eternity.





Turn ye away from the world and turn ye to the One who is your Great Friend.





He gave Himself for you and for your salvation.





Change your life.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





In the silence of prayer, listen to the Voice of Jesus.





He wants to speak to your heart.





Listen to Him and you will be rich in faith.





Do not allow anything or anyone to move you away from the path I have pointed out to you.





You will still see horrors upon the Earth, but those who remain faithful until the end will receive the reward of the just.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on October 22, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, love the Lord, for He loves you.





Be good to each other.





Love always. Love does good to your soul.





You are living in the time of the great spiritual confusion.





Whatever happens, do not turn away from the truth.





You will still see horrors upon the Earth, but those who remain faithful until the end will receive the reward of the Lord.





My Lord has prepared for you that which human eyes have never seen.





Eternal happiness will be the reward of the righteous.





Do not live away from Jesus.





Do not lose Heaven.





You will still have long years of hard trials.





Do not retreat.





When all seems lost, the victory of God will come with the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82wmLkjPwDM