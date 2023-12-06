Dr. Robert Malone - Expert Testimony UK Parliament

Banned Youtube Videos





The expert testimony at the invitation of MP Andrew Bridgen in the UK parliament yesterday was important.

The room was overflowing with people. Many members of Parliament and Lords showed up to listen. The testimony given by myself as well as other scientists and physicians was science based, truthful and accurate.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TSzBbJVkP0tQ/