Key Lesson: The great illusion of humanity — that drives all forms of desperation — is that we are somehow incomplete. We are not incomplete any more than is a rosebud about to flower, or an acorn yet become the Oak. We are simply unfinished, where the wise know to await the finishing touch of the Divine.

