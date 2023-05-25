BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
40 views • 05/25/2023

Women’s USCCA Handgun Defense Fundamentals – Taktikor Defense Group

With three distinct modules, this course is designed for those who are brand new to firearms and those who are ready to learn more about defensive shooting.

Basics and fundamentals will be introduced, reviewed, and then built upon, while also exploring:


Situational awareness

Common types of handguns

Ammunition types, malfunctions

Firearms handling skills

Defensive pistol fundamentals

The use of deadly force

Whether you’ve never touched a firearm, you’re looking for the next steps in your training, or you’ve chosen to learn about the skills, tools, and mindset needed to use firearms for self-defense, you can be prepared to carry confidently every day with tips and techniques from experienced women in the world of firearms.


mindset firearms shooting handgun self-defense skills course training tools defense ammunition handguns tips fundamentals situational awareness curriculum techniques womens basics deadly force defensive malfunctions three modules experienced
