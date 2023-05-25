© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women’s USCCA Handgun Defense Fundamentals – Taktikor Defense Group
With three distinct modules, this course is designed for
those who are brand new to firearms and those who are ready to learn more about
defensive shooting.
Basics and fundamentals will be introduced, reviewed, and then built upon, while also exploring:
Situational awareness
Common types of handguns
Ammunition types, malfunctions
Firearms handling skills
Defensive pistol fundamentals
The use of deadly force
Whether you’ve never touched a firearm, you’re looking for the next steps in your training, or you’ve chosen to learn about the skills, tools, and mindset needed to use firearms for self-defense, you can be prepared to carry confidently every day with tips and techniques from experienced women in the world of firearms.