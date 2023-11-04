GIVE SEND GO CENSORSHIP FREE CROWDFUNDING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Nov 3, 2023
When crowdfunding platform Go Fund Me began shutting down campaigns because of political beliefs, a Christian-based alternative, Give Send Go, took off. Jacob Wells, co-founder of givesendgo.com explains why the company doesn't back away from controversial campaigns such as raising funds for Kyle Rittenhouse and the Canadian Trucker’s Freedom Convoy, and where they draw the line.
