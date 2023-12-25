Create New Account
Birth Of The Birth Pangs
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
In Matthew 24, Yeshua describes the end time's Birth Pangs signs to us. Though cryptic, in Revelation 12 we see an end time's birth told to us in prophetic language. Who or what is being birthed in Revelation 12? It seems like Futurists, like us, believe the Revelation 12 birth is yet to occur. If so, what's the point of telling us this story? Can we review Tanakh (Old Testament) verses and determine what John is telling us in Revelation 12? Are there prophetic patterns that help us understand the future story better and know what to expect?

bible prophecyrevelationend of daysbirth pangsseven seals

