Watch them laugh as they confess to shutting down life saving treatments in favor of the death vaxx... worth mentioning Peter Navarro who confronted Fauci is now sitting in prison while these criminals run free to strike again... bring the rope....
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS