Pursuing Our Child's Heart During Trials Will Forge a Lasting Relationship - Brian Haynes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“When God exiled Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden, He exiled all of humanity to wander in a fallen wilderness until His return,” says Brian Haynes. Brian is the pastor of Bay Area Church and the author of several books, including War in the Wilderness: Fight for Your Family When Your Life Isn’t as It Should Be. Brian gives powerful insight into how he walked with his daughter through a difficult and traumatizing period of her life - and how that time forged powerful family bonds and strengthened their relationship with Christ as the center. He advises that parents do two very important things when their children are going through a difficult situation: pursue their heart in that moment, and don’t hesitate to get them the help they need!
TAKEAWAYS
Let your kids see you living out your relationship with Christ in every area of your life
Christians sometimes like to push off mental health issues, but if your child needs help, don’t hesitate to find a solid Biblical counselor
A Christ-centered church will hear and obey Jesus, elevate discipleship, and address the pressing topics in culture
A church should also be keenly attached to the Word of God as the lens of truth through which they view the world
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Father/Son Activities Article: https://bit.ly/3OK2iDt
Tune In to the Program: https://bit.ly/3FIy8M6
War in the Wilderness Book: https://amzn.to/42yiivz
🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN HAYNES
Website: https://brianhaynes.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PastorBrianHaynes
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/