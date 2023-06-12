Pursuing Our Child's Heart During Trials Will Forge a Lasting Relationship - Brian Haynes

“When God exiled Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden, He exiled all of humanity to wander in a fallen wilderness until His return,” says Brian Haynes. Brian is the pastor of Bay Area Church and the author of several books, including War in the Wilderness: Fight for Your Family When Your Life Isn’t as It Should Be. Brian gives powerful insight into how he walked with his daughter through a difficult and traumatizing period of her life - and how that time forged powerful family bonds and strengthened their relationship with Christ as the center. He advises that parents do two very important things when their children are going through a difficult situation: pursue their heart in that moment, and don’t hesitate to get them the help they need!







TAKEAWAYS





Let your kids see you living out your relationship with Christ in every area of your life





Christians sometimes like to push off mental health issues, but if your child needs help, don’t hesitate to find a solid Biblical counselor





A Christ-centered church will hear and obey Jesus, elevate discipleship, and address the pressing topics in culture





A church should also be keenly attached to the Word of God as the lens of truth through which they view the world







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Father/Son Activities Article: https://bit.ly/3OK2iDt

Tune In to the Program: https://bit.ly/3FIy8M6

War in the Wilderness Book: https://amzn.to/42yiivz





🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN HAYNES

Website: https://brianhaynes.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PastorBrianHaynes





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/