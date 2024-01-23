White Minority in the West ! , door to door looting ,

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/MITNE543:8

Mike Martins is discussing several topics related to social and economic challenges, particularly in the United States. Here are the key points:





Door-to-Door Looting: Mike mentions the concept of "door-to-door looting," expressing concern about increasing criminal activities, including armed thugs carjacking people, pistol-whipping, and stealing valuables. This is seen as a consequence of economic hardship and people struggling to afford basic necessities like food.





Carjackings in Washington D.C.: Mike highlights a report stating that carjackings in Washington, D.C., have spiked by 111% in the first 10 months of 2023. He attributes this increase to economic difficulties and the defunding of the currency, suggesting that when a country diverts its revenue to fund other endeavors, the local population suffers.





Demographic Shifts: The discussion touches on a prediction that whites will become the minority in the United States by 2050. Mike refers to this as the "death of the European expansion," connecting demographic changes to potential impacts on infrastructure and societal structures built during this expansion.





Impact on Canada: Mike briefly mentions a 2017 article suggesting that whites were already a minority in Canada. He questions whether this includes individuals from the European expansion, emphasizing the importance of understanding demographic shifts in different countries.





Overall, Mike is drawing attention to the social, economic, and demographic challenges, expressing concern about the potential consequences for public safety and infrastructure.









