PAYLOAD 2 - NANOCAPSULES 👀
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
8
642 views • 03/26/2023

Taking a deep dive into why the vaccine NANOCAPSULES are prematurely failing. Why athletes are more susceptible to cardiac arrest, why stage performers and presenters are dropping dead and what the connection to 5G is. Also explained is the "Twitcher" / "Fish-out-of-Water-Syndrome", and the cause of the cancer explosion - 50 minute documentary.

PLEASE COPY & SHARE !!!

(The first few frames are the THUMBNAIL)

PAYLOAD 2 - a hard hitting look at what's in the vaccines and how they work.

Mirrored - https://www.bitchute.com/video/89ikc0kI8wxP/

Xray_911

Keywords
vaccinepayloadnanocapsules
