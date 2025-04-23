How to build AKM series: Introduction

(EPISODE 1)

I am doing a whole series on how to build an AKM from a headspaced parts kit from start to finish including all minor fitments to perfect the build. I made the receiver from an 80% using the ghost gunner 3. 80% receivers are available from arms of america and elsewhere. The 12 ton hydraulic press tools are specifically from ak-builder.com. All of the tooling requires a lot of money and and the build requires much time and patience. This is mainly for beginners as hobbyists and professionals will have varying opinions. Donations are appreciated as I am posting this whole series entirely for free. I appreciate your support!!!

(I am now posting these on youtube because the video quality on Brighteon is not what i uploaded and it's aggravating. 1080 60fps is what should be viewable. Youtube alternative links will be attached to every video :))

https://youtu.be/PRtHWq4wYdI

