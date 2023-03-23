BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CCP is going after the United States, and Mr. Guo happens to be in their way
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 03/23/2023

03/22/2023 Nicole's interview with Winn Tucson: The reason Mr. Miles Guo has been persecuted not only by the Chinese Communist Party but also by the weaponized federal government agencies of the United States is that the CCP is going after the United States, and Mr. Guo happens to be in their way. America can not be free until Mr. Guo is free. If we lose this country, there's no place to escape. America is the last place to stand on the earth.


03/22/2023 妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访：郭文贵先生之所以不仅被中共迫害，还被美国武器化的联邦政府机构迫害，就是因为中共想对付美国，而郭先生恰好挡了他们的路。郭先生获得自由，美国才能自由。如果我们失去这个国家，就无处容身，美国是我们在世界上最后的立足之地。

