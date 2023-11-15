The Reincarnation Experience: a fake Life Review and a Visit to Hell. Insights from the Higher Self

Sources: Angie Dollar "NDE Near Death Experience : Negative Entities Approach Me Pretending to Be Helpful"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Jz87wIdoQ

Angie Dollar "NDE Near Death Experience : Part 2: Visit to Hell"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GrfIVvdU3I





website: https://futurelifetoday.com

She's been studying QHHT, BQH, and SRT since 2014. Training in Spiritually Response Therapy (SRT) and Quantum Healing Hypnosis created by Dolores Cannon (QHHT)





Quote: "It seems they feed off our loosh and want to keep us reincarnating over and over. Lorice and I plan to do another hypnosis where I go more into the hell and life review. I've been hypnotized maybe 30 times and have seen a lot of other lifetimes during those sessions. I like that I've gotten to see those other lifetimes. It's crazy isn't it how we have to go under a veil forgetting everything to come here to Earth. We did another hypnosis today and went into the areas where people are resisting being reincarnated. I wanted to go more into the "hell" area. That was an uncomfortable and weird experience today."





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b