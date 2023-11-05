Artificial Intelligence Superhuman Persuasion?

On October 30, 2023, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to pressure companies involved with artificial intelligence (AI) to share their proprietary technology and testing data with the US government. On November 2, 2023, a bipartisan bill was introduced in the US Senate to essentially force US companies to do so. Are there serious risks that the US government is concerned about? Are there risks when governments get involved with AI? Does AI sometimes give false and misleading information? Could such be consistent with "last days" warnings from the Apostle Paul? Is the AI Jesus blasphemous? Have any associated with the World Economic Forum proposed having AI create a world religion that many feel will be better than existing ones? What are some of the "superhuman" skills that AI may develop? Are there people concerned that programs like ChatGPT may learn how to have "superhuman persuasion"? Could AI possibly be involved with the beasts of Revelation 13? Might demons also be involved? Have any government leaders used AI deep fakes in a deceptive manner? Could AI be used for '666' control of buying and selling, persecution of Christians, and to be a factor in the coming 'famine of the word'? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.





A written article of related interest is available titled ' FN: ChatGPT chief warns of some ‘superhuman’ skills AI could develop' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/fn-chatgpt-chief-warns-of-some-superhuman-skills-ai-could-develop/