BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown World #58: What’s Wrong With The Greatest Doctors In The World And The Flat Earth Theory...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 03/04/2024

   The greatest doctors in the world believe in a flat earth.  Losing all credibility by design of the Prince-Of-The-Air.  The Great Doctors Amanda Voulmer; Andrew Kaufman; and Kelly Grogan Believe in the Flat Earth Theory, causing great harm to the credibility of the True Health Movement.  Along with these doctors are the great scientists like Stafan Lanka and the Greatest commentators like Steve Falconer and Doctors like Sam & Mark Bailey, and Tom Cowen et. al. who believe in the "Search & Destroy" method of the Allopathic Medical System they so courageously refute because of their violation of God's Biblical Dietary Laws...

Keywords
flat earthvirusesbloodkelly broganandrew kaufmanbiblical dietary lawsmedicnetom cowenallopathic medicalamanda voulmerstafen lanka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy