SUBCLINICAL MYOPERICARDITIS MAY CAUSE CARDIAC ARRESTS ⚕ MONTHS TO YEARS AFTER COVID19 VACCINATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
187 views • 3 months ago

If, for some reason, you haven't yet watched DR. TESTIFIES UNDER OATH OF PERJURY THAT THEY CREATED COVID AS A BIOWEAPON💉🧬🧫🧪🩸💀 or COACH DAVE LIVE - 5/20/21 🐝Guest Host Dr. Sherri Tenpenny "It's NOT 'Shedding'; It's TRANSMISSION!" - they are the 2nd and 3rd most watched videos on the channel [BitChute, anyway]


Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® - Subclinical Myopericarditis May Cause Cardiac Arrests Months to Years after COVID-19 Vaccination


Dr. McCullough tells LindellTV the tsunami of vaccine deaths is not over. The first manifestations of micro-inflammatory scars in the heart can be fatal arrhythmias. Courtesy LindellTV US Senate Hart Office Building, May 21, 2025.

@RealLindellTV


@McCulloughFund


Source: https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1926618254644035949


#HotezTheKiller and Doctor Mike both employ elements of the Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression by the brilliant DCDave [HotezTheKiller actually employs them as combos]: https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html


Throwing out a wild one here: Could GERM THEORY actually be GERMAN SMEARING⁉️


#HotezTheKiller tries a very weak attempt at debunking Koch's Postulates, as well as an appeal to the Holocaust - this really is DISINFORMATION 101

Keywords
covidiocracymulti pronged offensivedr peter mcculloghhotezthekillersubclinical myopericarditislindellltvfatal arrhythmias
