Dr. Ravi Chamria Summarises the Awesome Rollup Day Bangkok Event Experience

Dr. Ravi Chamria shared his exciting experience from Rollup Day Bangkok, highlighting the vibrant energy of the global rollup ecosystem. From engaging discussions on scaling solutions to connecting with top innovators and builders in the Web3 space, the event was a hub of cutting-edge ideas and collaborations. Dr. Chamria emphasized the growing momentum behind rollups and the critical role they play in shaping the future of blockchain infrastructure.