Riding to Raid on the Fremont Trail- Wyoming, The Winds

This section of the Fremont Trail, in the Bridger Wilderness of Wyoming, between the sheep bridge on the East Fork River up and over the Fremont Trail pass and down through the valley on the east side of Cross Lake is the Continental Divide Trail. We met about seven CDT thru hikers throughout the day's ride who were walking to Canada from Mexico.
Song: Hello Sunshine by BarlowGirl